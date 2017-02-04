Cheers and Jeers 4/2/17
Cheers to both sides in the Wyoming Area teacher talks for approving a contract that will ensure labor peace - and uninterrupted classroom time - through the 2018-19 school year. The new pact, which features a one-year pay freeze but no teacher contribution toward health care premiums, is evidence of compromise by both parties.
