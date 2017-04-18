Casey to host televised town hall

Four stations across Pennsylvania will televise a town hall featuring U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Casey will sit before a studio audience at a Harrisburg TV station, but will take questions from social media and audiences at three other stations across the state, including WYOU-TV in Wilkes-Barre. WYOU will air the town hall and its reporter, Andy Mehalshick, will moderate local questions.

