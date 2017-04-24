Business leaders honored at Scouts dinner

DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Honorees Greg Collins, left, and Bob and Maureen Mills, right, pose for a photo with keynote speaker Lou Piniella, center, a former Major League Baseball player and manager, before the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America's Distinguished Citizens Awards Dinner. WILKES-BARRE - The Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored three of the region's business leaders Thursday at the council's 34th Annual Distinguished Awards Dinner.

