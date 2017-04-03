Boy Scouts to honor 3 at dinner

Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor Greg Collins, Northeast Pennsylvania area president for community banking, Wells Fargo Bank; and Bob and Maureen Mills, former owners of Craft Oil Corp., as the 2017 Distinguished Citizens Award honorees for their contributions as role models in the community. This annual dinner will be held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre, on April 27 at 5:15 p.m. with a reception and dinner at 6 p.m. Lou Pinella, former professional baseball player and manager, will be the keynote speaker.

