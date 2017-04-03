Boy Scouts to honor 3 at dinner
Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor Greg Collins, Northeast Pennsylvania area president for community banking, Wells Fargo Bank; and Bob and Maureen Mills, former owners of Craft Oil Corp., as the 2017 Distinguished Citizens Award honorees for their contributions as role models in the community. This annual dinner will be held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre, on April 27 at 5:15 p.m. with a reception and dinner at 6 p.m. Lou Pinella, former professional baseball player and manager, will be the keynote speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|3 hr
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC