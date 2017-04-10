Baker, United Way honored for commitment to children
Gary Baker, Senator Lisa Baker and their son Carson Baker hold a toy which Gary has had since being adopted when he was eight months old. The ChildrenA a a s Service Center's 155th Anniversary luncheon this year honored Senator Lisa Baker and the United Way of Wyoming Valley On Monday, April 10, 2017 at Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre.
