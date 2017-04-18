Around Town
Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host Robert Thomas's Tsunami Street Smart Essentials class on Sunday April 23, 3-5 p.m. Class will be co-ed, and is open to students in fifth through 12th grades at all fitness levels. No experience is necessary.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Charles Gunnin
|6
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
