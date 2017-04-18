Around Town

15 hrs ago

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host Robert Thomas's Tsunami Street Smart Essentials class on Sunday April 23, 3-5 p.m. Class will be co-ed, and is open to students in fifth through 12th grades at all fitness levels. No experience is necessary.

