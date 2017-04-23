American Society of Mechanical Engineers Host 11th Annual Car Show in Luzerne County
Sunshine and muscle cars were in abundance at Wilkes University, all thanks to an annual tradition hosted by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. The Society hosted its 11th annual car show at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.
