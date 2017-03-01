Wyoming Valley

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick annual dinner will be held Friday, March 17, at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. Toastmaster for the event is John Corcoran, honored Man of the Year is Bill Jones, president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, and the main speaker will be former NFL linebacker Carl Banks.

