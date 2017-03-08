Wyoming Valley Montessori School recently observed Dr. Seuss Week with a variety of activities, guest readers and the traditional ham and green egg breakfast. A few of the students who participated in Crazy Hat Day during the week, first row, from left, are Blake Thomas, Wyoming; Chloe Corbin, Dallas; Kenley Berryman, Swoyersville; Michael Bellas, Shavertown; Isabella Naescu, Dallas; Isaac Solomon, Wilkes-Barre and Natalie Mantush, Hanover Township.

