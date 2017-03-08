Woman pleads guilty to arson

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Helen Sterner was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to an arson charge. WILKES-BARRE - A Kingston woman accused of torching her home and leaving her caged dog to die has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of arson.

