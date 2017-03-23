wins nine state awards

wins nine state awards

Kevin O'Neill, a graphic designer, won the prestigious first-place Distinguished Visual of all newspapers across the state for a group of his designs. The paper also won three first-place awards, two second-place awards and three honorable mentions in its circulation division, 30,000 to 74,000.

