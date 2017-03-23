Wilkes University's Running Club holds annual 'Relay for Heat'

DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Runner Julia Tyler makes her way along the Kingston side of the dike Saturday during the annual 'Relay for Heat.' WILKES-BARRE - Wilkes University's Running Club held its annual 100-mile "Relay for Heat" on Saturday on the dike in Kirby Park to raise funds to assist local families with their heating bills.

