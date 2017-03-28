Wilkes-Barre Farmers' Market Gets an Extra Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Health gave the city of Wilkes-Barre a $615,000 grant to increase access to healthy foods. The grant will allow the Farmers' Market to take place on Thursdays, like usual, but now also on Mondays.
