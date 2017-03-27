Wilkes-Barre council hears grim forecast for city finances

The city's financial consultant on Thursday likened Wilkes-Barre's finances to a patient with two serious problems: a bullet wound and cancer. City council must address the bullet wound - its short-term cash-flow crunch - soon or else finding a treatment for the "cancer" of long-term debt will be moot, according to Gordon Mann, director of the PFM Group of Philadelphia.

