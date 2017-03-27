Wilkes-Barre council hears grim forec...

Wilkes-Barre council hears grim forecast for city finances

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The city's financial consultant on Thursday likened Wilkes-Barre's finances to a patient with two serious problems: a bullet wound and cancer. City council must address the bullet wound - its short-term cash-flow crunch - soon or else finding a treatment for the "cancer" of long-term debt will be moot, according to Gordon Mann, director of the PFM Group of Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Luzerne County was issued at April 01 at 3:50AM EDT

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC