Wilkes-Barre area

The parish communities of Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Buttonwood, Hanover Township, and St. Robert Bellarmine , Wilkes-Barre, announce the 42nd annual presentation of the Living Stations of the Cross will be held Friday, April 7, at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, and again on Good Friday, April 14, at St. Aloysius Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Both presentations begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

