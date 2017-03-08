Who will 'Save Our Schools' now?

Tuesday was the day to put up or shut up for Save Our Schools, the citizens group that has repeatedly packed Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meetings in opposition to the board's plan to consolidate at least two, and maybe all three, of the district's high schools. On the one hand, only one member of Save Our Schools filed to run in the May 16 school board primary by Tuesday's deadline.

