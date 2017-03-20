What a difference a year makes

Did you know that the WNEP backyard serves as the official spot for snow measurements for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport? This came to be a couple of years ago when the National Weather Service office in Binghamton approached us with the offer. Naturally, our band of weather geeks jumped at this opportunity! When it snows, we give our friends at the Binghamton National Weather Service office a call to report how much snow has fallen for the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.