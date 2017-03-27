W-B fire chief will discuss opioid addiction crisis
THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, a certified paramedic, will speak at a city crime watch meeting. WILKES-BARRE - The Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch is inviting residents to attend an upcoming meeting to listen to Fire Chief Jay Delaney speak about the opioid addiction crisis in the area.
