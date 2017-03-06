Things to do in Wilkes-Barre this weekend
Stronger Than Dirt. Admission costs $5 at the door. Stronger Than Dirt will perform at 10 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC