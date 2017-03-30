The last ringmaster talks of Ringling...

The last ringmaster talks of Ringling Bros. circus coming to Wilkes-Barre

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

In January, Kristen Michelle Wilson had done only a few shows as the first female ringmaster in the 146-year history of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus when its parent company announced the circus would close this May. The announcement by Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for 50 years, cited high operating costs and declining ticket sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Luzerne County was issued at March 30 at 9:55PM EDT

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC