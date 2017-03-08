Swoyersville
Sons of American Legion Post 644, Swoyersville, recently hosted veterans from the local Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilkes-Barre for a Christmas luncheon at the Legion Post in Swoyersville. The veterans were greeted by an honor guard from the 109th Field Artillery from Kingston.
