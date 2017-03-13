Stomp' drums up thrills with unusual instruments

See what the noise is all about when "Stomp" bangs and clangs its way into downtown Wilkes-Barre this week. The percussion sensation hits F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, tonight and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The 12-member troupe uses everyday items - such as hubcaps, trash cans, dustbins, tea chests and boots - rather than traditional percussion instruments to create the sonic performance.

