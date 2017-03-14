St. Nicholas-St. Mary's
Three seventh and eighth grade students from St. Nicholas/St. Mary School, Wilkes-Barre competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy Science at Wilkes University on March 4. The students all received first place and will be moving onto the state competition at Penn state, University Park.
