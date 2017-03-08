Smoke detectors alert residents of fire

Bob Kalinowski / The Citizens' VoiceThe Wilkes-Barre Fire Department responded Thursday to a fire at 34 Marboro Ave., Wilkes-Barre. BOB KALINOWSKI / THE CITIZENS' VOICE The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department responded Thursday to a fire at 34 Marboro Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.