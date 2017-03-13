Sister of killer gets time-served sen...

Sister of killer gets time-served sentence for threatening witnesses

Times-SHamrock File Hilda Mora-Polanco was sentenced Friday to two years probation after previously pleading guilty to threatening witnesses to a Hazleton murder in 2015. WILKES-BARRE - The sister of convicted killer Rafael Mora-Polanco was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for threatening witnesses to the murder her brother was convicted of.

