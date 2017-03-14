Shoveling Off Cars, Rooftops
In Luzerne County, the snow fell faster that that road crews could plow it, or homeowners could shovel it from their sidewalks. Domingo Torrez and his son spent the afternoon shoveling from the roof of their tire business on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.
