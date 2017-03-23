Rock band Daughtry to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre in July.
The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Daughtry, a rock band fronted by American Idol finalist and internationally celebrated artist Chris Daughtry, will visit the Wyoming Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC