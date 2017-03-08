Real-Life Challenges Bring Science to Life for STEM Students
A Science Olympiad in Luzerne County attracted hundreds of middle and high school students from 31 school districts who plan to pursue careers in the sciences. Some Dallas School District students showed Newswatch 16 some of the experiments they used to compete in the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Science Olympias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC