Pittston native Shawn Klush to perform Elvis tribute show in Wilkes-Barre
Shawn Klush has compiled a stellar portfolio of accolades for his work as an Elvis tribute artist, and many of his honors come with the highest seal of approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC