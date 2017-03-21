Dallas High School student Andrew Trumm takes pictures of the courthouse rotunda during a field trip tour of the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday morning.Mark Morancv22dhstourp1 MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Sean Duesler, left, Luzerne County Administrative Assistant to the President Judge at Luzene County Court of Common Pleas, directs students from Dallas High School to get into position for a group photo following a tour of the courthouse Tuesday morning. WILKES-BARRE - More than 200 Dallas High School sophomores spread out across the Wyoming Valley for the school's inaugural Career Field Trips program on Tuesday morning.

