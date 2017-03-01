PennEast compressor hearing tonight
Save Carbon County will hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. today at the East Gate to Split Rock Resort, just before the public hearing for the PennEast pipeline. Linda Christman, president of the group formed to fight the PennEast pipeline, said the location was changed because the resort would not allow the group to rally at the Town Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC