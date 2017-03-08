Oh What a Night! Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons to play Kirby Center
The F.M. Kirby Center is excited to announce that Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons are working their way back to Wilkes-Barre and will visit the theater for a one-night-only performance on June 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on-sale beginning on March 17 at 10 a.m. and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Box Office and charge by ... (more)
