News 2 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Trump team: WikiLeaks is different now that Trump is being hacked

President Trump and his backers loved WikiLeaks last year when it released hacked Democratic emails, but they don't sound too crazy about the leaks of CIA surveillance capabilities. While refusing to confirm or deny the authenticity of supposedly secret CIA documents released by WikiLeaks , White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday that "this alleged leak should concern every single American in terms of the impact it has on our national security."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.