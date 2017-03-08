News 2 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Trump team: WikiLeaks is different now that Trump is being hacked
President Trump and his backers loved WikiLeaks last year when it released hacked Democratic emails, but they don't sound too crazy about the leaks of CIA surveillance capabilities. While refusing to confirm or deny the authenticity of supposedly secret CIA documents released by WikiLeaks , White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday that "this alleged leak should concern every single American in terms of the impact it has on our national security."
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
