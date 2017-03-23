New Spike TV special to feature Shavertown Ink Master Ryan Ashley Malarkey
Ryan Ashley Malarkey, left, talks with her friend and assistant, Eryn Sullivan, at an 'Ink Master' viewing party at Franklin's in downtown Wilkes-Barre in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC