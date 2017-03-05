Namedropper, March 5, 2017 -- Heart Association donation, Super students, Mah Jongg at McDonald H...
Representatives of the Mah Jongg group of the Abington area Comm-Unity Club make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Scranton. From left: Robert Kollra, Barbara Borek, Dottie Hood and Madaline Lori.
