Motown tribute Shadows of the a 60s to play F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Shadows of the '60s will perform at tribute to Motown at 8 p.m. June 10. Featuring accomplished musicians and eye-catching costumes and choreography, Shadows of the '60s pays homage to Motown legends like The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and The Marvelettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.