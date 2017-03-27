Motown tribute Shadows of the a 60s to play F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre
The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Shadows of the '60s will perform at tribute to Motown at 8 p.m. June 10. Featuring accomplished musicians and eye-catching costumes and choreography, Shadows of the '60s pays homage to Motown legends like The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and The Marvelettes.
