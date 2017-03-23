More details emerge on air show at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport
Luzerne County Councilman Tim McGinley and AVP Director Carl Beardsley offer remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017.Mark Morancv24airshowp3 Lacawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley offers remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017. Mark Moran cv24airshowp2 The tickets will be available on the air show website, nepairshow.com .
