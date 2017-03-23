More details emerge on air show at Wi...

More details emerge on air show at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Luzerne County Councilman Tim McGinley and AVP Director Carl Beardsley offer remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017.Mark Morancv24airshowp3 Lacawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley offers remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017. Mark Moran cv24airshowp2 The tickets will be available on the air show website, nepairshow.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Thu Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb '17 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC