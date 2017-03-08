Martina McBride unleashes girl power, old and new hits at Kirby Center stop

JOSEPH LLANES / SPECIAL TO JUMPSTART! Country superstar Martina McBride takes the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts stage at 8 p.m. Saturday as a part of the Country Music TV's "Next Women of Country" tour, featuring up-and-coming artist Lauren Alaina. The country superstar combined the second leg of her Love Unleashed Tour with Country Music TV's Next Women of Country Tour, which pairs McBride with up-and-coming artist Lauren Alaina and stops in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.