Judges reject Selenski's bid for new trial in robbery case

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Hugo Selenski is serving up to 65 years in prison for the home-invasion robbery of a Monroe County jeweler in 2003. WILKES-BARRE - Convicted strangler Hugo Selenski's bid to get a new trial for a 2003 home-invasion robbery hit a wall Thursday when a three-judge panel of the state Superior Court rejected his appeal.

