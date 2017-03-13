Judge Wants More Jail Time for PA Wom...

Judge Wants More Jail Time for PA Woman who Took $395K from Fire Co.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 17--The former treasurer of Dewey Fire Co. in Hellertown pleaded guilty Thursday to charges she embezzled more than $395,000 she spent on gambling and entertainment, but a Northampton County judge balked at a proposed sentence that would grant her minimal jail time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb 18 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Maybe future epidemic Feb '17 Mike 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC