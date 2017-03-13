Judge urged to ask guard slaying jurors about death penalty
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to question prospective jurors in the trial of a central Pennsylvania prison inmate charged in a guard's death whether they oppose the death penalty. Forty-year-old Jessie Con-ui is charged in the February 2013 stabbing death of corrections officer Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help the paper carriers out.
|9 hr
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC