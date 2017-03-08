Internationally popular production STOMP to play two shows in Wilkes-Barre
Internationally awarded percussion production STOMP blends dance, physical theater and rhythm using common objects such as push brooms and garbage can lids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Fri
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC