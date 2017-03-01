In like a lion: March brings thunderstorm, tornado threat today and snow by Friday, forecasts say
Flood warnings and wind advisories were in effect for parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, as a surge of warm air was set to trigger another round of thunderstorms across the eastern United States, AccuWeather reports. The forecasting agency says the entire southern tier of Pennsylvania remains at risk for severe thunderstorms by Wednesday evening, with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, torrential downpours and travel delays all possible.
