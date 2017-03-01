In like a lion: March brings thunders...

In like a lion: March brings thunderstorm, tornado threat today and snow by Friday, forecasts say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Flood warnings and wind advisories were in effect for parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, as a surge of warm air was set to trigger another round of thunderstorms across the eastern United States, AccuWeather reports. The forecasting agency says the entire southern tier of Pennsylvania remains at risk for severe thunderstorms by Wednesday evening, with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, torrential downpours and travel delays all possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Feb 18 Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC