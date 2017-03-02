Hhgregg to close 88 stores, including its North Hills location
The announced closings come days after the New York Stock Exchange delisted HHGregg for failing to meet the minimum listing requirement. Based on the number of stores the company said it had in Virginia as of a year ago and the number announced Thursday, it appears every store statewide is closing.
