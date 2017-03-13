Geisinger program assists region's most vulnerable in storm's wake
COURTESY OF GEISINGER LIFE Geisinger personal care assistants Deb Campbell, left, and Lisa Montgomery ventured throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday to check on participants who have been homebound since the storm hit. Some of the area's most vulnerable elderly people rely on personal care assistants like Deb Campbell and Lisa Montgomery to help them when bad weather strikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC