Geisinger goes on hiring spree
The new hires will work at Geisinger locations in Danville, Shamokin, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown, State College and the Harrisburg area, where Geisinger is affiliated with Geisinger-Holy Spirit in Cumberland County. Some of the 2,000 workers will fill new positions and some will replace workers who have left Geisinger, which has an annual turnover rate of about 10 percent, spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said.
