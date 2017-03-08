Employers Set to Hire at Great Northeast Job Fair
From part-time to full-time positions, entry-level to positions with experience required, the Great Northeast Job Fair in Wilkes-Barre was just as diverse as the people who attended on Wednesday. The Great Northeast job Fair is one of the largest in the region.
