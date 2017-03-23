E-Z Pass Signals Being Removed
If you have E-Z pass, you're familiar with traffic signals that go from red to green as you drive through toll plazas, verifying that your transponder worked properly. "I always look for the light, every time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Thu
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC