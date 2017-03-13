Disabled vehicle closes ramp from I-83, several crashes reported during nor'easter
Scott Stout, an employee at Main Hardware, South main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., stocks bags of ice melt at the store Monday, March 14, 2017. According to PennDOT, the ramp is closed in the southbound lane at Exit 33 to PA Route 392 and Yocumtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC