Dave Matthews tribute Crowded Streets to perform at River Street Jazz Cafe
Crowded Streets has played for audiences in various regions across the country, and the Dave Matthews Band tribute is returning to the River Street Jazz Cafe on April 1. Frontman for Crowded Streets, Gabe Matthews said the addition of jazz trained bass player Nick Soderstrom has added a new feel to the band.
